Snow and wind storm arriving in the Ottawa area

A large winter storm is upon the Ottawa-Gatineau region, with snow and wind expected most of the day

Light snow started early Monday morning in Ottawa. It's expected to keep snowing — sometimes heavily — and blowing until this evening, petering out some time around 5 to 9 p.m. in the capital.

At its peak, Environment Canada says five to eight centimetres of snow could fall in an hour.

Twenty to 30 centimetres of snow are expected in Ottawa Monday, with winds gusting up to 40 or 50 kilometres an hour. The high of -4 C is the warmest forecast in more than a week.

Areas closer to the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario could see some morning ice pellets. A bit less snow could fall along Lake Ontario compared to the capital.

To its north, Maniwaki's forecast predicts 30 centimetres of snow.

There is the possibility that eastern Ontario communities could see 40 centimetres of snow, even 50 in some areas.

Latest modelling indicates 11-15 inches (~25-40cm) snow accumulation across much of the region today. <br>Also, Env Canada radar shows heavy snow along the St. Lawrence River inbound this morning. <br>It’s -10° now. W/c -20. High -4°. NNE winds 30-50 =blowing snow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/fk33c9Wwhi">pic.twitter.com/fk33c9Wwhi</a> —@BlacksWeather

The forecast has led to many cancellations Sunday and early Monday, including all school buses in for the region's boards and Ottawa's community vaccine clinics.

Ottawa's snow record for Jan. 17 going back to 1890 is 22.9 cm in 1920.

Having at least 30 centimetres of snow in a single day is rare in these weather records. Just 16 days have records above 30 centimetres.

Last week's cold temperatures return Tuesday, with a high of -16 C in Ottawa matching Monday's overnight low. Wednesday could be warmer and bring more snow.