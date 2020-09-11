Frosty Friday night a real possibility

Welcome to Septem-brrr.

Friday started with a frost advisory in Renfrew County, where it dropped as low as 5 C in Petawawa this morning.

Tonight, it could get colder.

The overnight low is 3 C in that area and in Ottawa-Gatineau, which means a risk of frost along with fog.

Ottawa hasn't hit 3 C since June 1 when it got down below 1 C and on a Sept. 11, hasn't got that chilly since 2012 when it stooped to 3.1 C.

Chaudiere Falls yesterday.<br>A couple of decent days ahead to enjoy. It’s 9° now, heading for the upper teens with skies becoming mainly sunny. Wind N 10-20. There’s a risk of patchy frost o/nite (more on that later today). A sun/cloud mix 🌤Sat & 20°. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/MMvKgXz3dI">pic.twitter.com/MMvKgXz3dI</a> —@BlacksWeather

Maniwaki's dynamic is flipped: this morning at 2 C may be colder than tonight and its forecasted low of 4 C.

Kingston's overnight low is 7 C without a risk of frost.

Much warmer Saturday night

Before the frost comes a sunny, about-average day in the region with a high around 20 C.

Tomorrow should feel similar in the day, with a much warmer night only dropping to about 15 C.

Showers should usher in the last full week of summer on Sunday, potentially starting earlier in the Pembroke area.

Autumn starts Tuesday, Sept. 22.