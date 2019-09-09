Ride the mid-September thermometer roller-coaster
Some nights coolest they've been in months, one day that would be hot any time of year
It's the last two weeks of summer and the forecast is all over the place.
Early Monday morning it's less than 5 C in Ottawa, the coolest it's been in the capital since the first week of June.
There was an overnight frost advisory in Renfrew County, with the mercury registering 3 C at 5 a.m.
It will eventually become a pleasant day, with temperatures in the teens around noon that should peak at 19 C around suppertime under sunny skies.
Another temperature drop is in store tonight, with a risk of frost in Maniwaki's forecast, then Tuesday and Wednesday are decidedly different.
It should start to rain Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa-Gatineau and could last well into Wednesday.
Tuesday's high of 20 C is on trend, but the overnight low doesn't change all that much at 16 C.
It goes all the way up to 27 C on Wednesday, which would be the warmest day of the month so far.
It wouldn't be surprising for it to not get that warm again until spring.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.