Ride the mid-September thermometer roller-coaster

It's the last two weeks of summer and the forecast is all over the place.

Early Monday morning it's less than 5 C in Ottawa, the coolest it's been in the capital since the first week of June.

There was an overnight frost advisory in Renfrew County, with the mercury registering 3 C at 5 a.m.

It will eventually become a pleasant day, with temperatures in the teens around noon that should peak at 19 C around suppertime under sunny skies.

Another temperature drop is in store tonight, with a risk of frost in Maniwaki's forecast, then Tuesday and Wednesday are decidedly different.

It should start to rain Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa-Gatineau and could last well into Wednesday.

Tuesday's high of 20 C is on trend, but the overnight low doesn't change all that much at 16 C.

It goes all the way up to 27 C on Wednesday, which would be the warmest day of the month so far.

It wouldn't be surprising for it to not get that warm again until spring.