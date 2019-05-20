Weekend brings a mix of weather
Rain is likely to be with us all day on Saturday, with the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
One day of rain and one day of sun
Saturday starts the weekend off on a wet note.
We should reach a high of about 20 C.
The rain will keep falling into Sunday morning.
But the good news is the sunshine should come out on Sunday.
And the temperature will reach a pleasant 19 C.
