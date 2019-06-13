Friday starts well, ends with showers
Showers are likely to move in later in the day, so take an umbrella with you.
Expect a mix of weather to wrap up the week
Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Friday.
Environment Canada is predicting a high of about 20 C.
The showers that start Friday could extend into Saturday morning as well.
Sunday however, looks nice with clear skies and temperatures around 19 C.
