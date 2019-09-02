Sun returns on Thursday

Definitely a chilly start to the day, but there will be ample September sunshine.

It will be around 12 C, at 8 a.m. as the day begins.

That should see the temperatures rise quickly into the low 20's, which is seasonal.

Mostly cloudy skies move in for Friday, with even a slight chance of a shower, and a high near 20 C.

The weekend could be mixed with rain on Saturday and clear skies on Sunday.