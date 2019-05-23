Wednesday comes with some rain
Bring your umbrella with you today.
The rain will linger into the early afternoon
It will be good to bring your umbrella with you when you head out the door on Wednesday.
Rain and possibly even thunderstorms that started to hit the area overnight, will linger into the morning and possibly into the afternoon.
The skies should clear in the afternoon.
Environment Canada is predicting a high of 21 C.
Thursday looks a little better with sunny skies and a high of 22 C.
