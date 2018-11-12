Skip to Main Content
It's a perfectly acceptable fall day in Ottawa-Gatineau

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 17 C — almost exactly in line with the seasonal average for this time of year.

A bit of sun, a bit of cloud, and a daytime high that's around seasonal

It'll be a crisp September day in Ottawa-Gatineau, with a decent amount of sunshine. (Ian Black/CBC)

If there were ever a dictionary entry for "late September fall day," it would likely come with a photo of Monday's weather.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud for Ottawa-Gatineau, with a high of 17 C — almost exactly in line with the seasonal average for this time of year.

We should see a few more clouds this evening, with showers beginning near midnight and possibly an overnight thunderstorm. The low sits at 13 C.

October will kick off Tuesday with a day filled with showers. It'll also be hotter, with temperatures likely hitting the low-to-mid 20s.

