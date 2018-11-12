It's a perfectly acceptable fall day in Ottawa-Gatineau
Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 17 C — almost exactly in line with the seasonal average for this time of year.
A bit of sun, a bit of cloud, and a daytime high that's around seasonal
If there were ever a dictionary entry for "late September fall day," it would likely come with a photo of Monday's weather.
Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud for Ottawa-Gatineau, with a high of 17 C — almost exactly in line with the seasonal average for this time of year.
We should see a few more clouds this evening, with showers beginning near midnight and possibly an overnight thunderstorm. The low sits at 13 C.
October will kick off Tuesday with a day filled with showers. It'll also be hotter, with temperatures likely hitting the low-to-mid 20s.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.