It's a perfectly acceptable fall day in Ottawa-Gatineau

If there were ever a dictionary entry for "late September fall day," it would likely come with a photo of Monday's weather.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud for Ottawa-Gatineau, with a high of 17 C — almost exactly in line with the seasonal average for this time of year.

We should see a few more clouds this evening, with showers beginning near midnight and possibly an overnight thunderstorm. The low sits at 13 C.

October will kick off Tuesday with a day filled with showers. It'll also be hotter, with temperatures likely hitting the low-to-mid 20s.