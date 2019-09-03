Expect sun heading back to work today
A generally bright Tuesday lies ahead for people heading back to work after the long weekend, with a seasonal high temperature in the low 20s.
Some rain and possible thunderstorms could roll in overnight
Change is on the way overnight, however, with some rain, possible thunderstorms and an overnight low that doesn't drop that much to 19 C.
That chance of rain sticks around until early afternoon on a humid Wednesday.
For Thursday, it's back to sunshine, but looking ahead to the weekend it does appear that it will be a bit chilly.
The chill is already setting in for more northern parts of the region — in Maniwaki, it was 6 C at 5 a.m. and Wednesday night's low is 4 C.
