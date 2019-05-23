Weekend is a split-decision
Saturday is a good day to finish that book you have been working on.
Expect a lot of rain on Saturday, but things will clear up nicely on Sunday
The weekend's weather is best thought of as a split decision.
On Saturday, maybe you have a book you have been hoping to finish or a puzzle to work on. Expect rain most of the day, that may keep you indoors, but the high will be about 22 C.
It should start to slow down in the late afternoon.
On Sunday things improve considerably. The sun will come out and you can expect a relatively cool high of 18 C.
The start of next week appears to be predicting a fair bit of rain, so take advantage of the sunshine.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.