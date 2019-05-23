Weekend is a split-decision

The weekend's weather is best thought of as a split decision.

On Saturday, maybe you have a book you have been hoping to finish or a puzzle to work on. Expect rain most of the day, that may keep you indoors, but the high will be about 22 C.

It should start to slow down in the late afternoon.

On Sunday things improve considerably. The sun will come out and you can expect a relatively cool high of 18 C.

The start of next week appears to be predicting a fair bit of rain, so take advantage of the sunshine.