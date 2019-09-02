Friday ends the work week on a bright note
Expect a mostly sunny day with a high in the low 20s.
After Thursday's storms, the sun will come out on Friday
Expect a much nicer day on Friday.
The storms that swept through the region, bringing hail and wind, are gone and we should see mostly sun on Friday.
The high will reach 21 C today.
Unfortunately, the good weather won't last with rain returning on Saturday.
But the weekend isn't going to be a total loss, with sun returning on Sunday.
