Thursday comes with some wet weather
There will be occasional showers and scattered thunderstorms by afternoon, interspersed with breaks from time to time.
Expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm
It will be an interesting weather day ahead in the capital region.
The wind will act up by afternoon, gusting near 50 km/h out of the west southwest.
The high hits 18 C, which while cooler than yesterday, is actually near normal.
Sunny skies will return on Friday and at this point the weekend looks like a split decision.
