Wednesday brings back the sunshine
Despite patchy fog to start the day for some, once the fog burns off Wednesday it will be a great day to get outside.
Enjoy it, because rain returns on Thursday
Despite patchy fog to start the day for some, once the fog burns off Wednesday it will be a great day to get outside.
With some sunshine and a developing southeast breeze, temperatures will climb into the low 20s. That is well above the normal for this time of year.
You never have to wait too long for the next batch of showers though, and that is expected Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.