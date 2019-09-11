Tuesday will be cooler, with rain a possibility

The warmth and humidity of our recent summer season has passed and a cooler, breezy first full day of fall has arrived.

Look for mostly cloudy skies and a stray passing shower today.

You can also expect a more seasonal high near 18 C, seven degrees cooler than yesterday and 10 degrees cooler than both days this weekend.

The recent run of daytime highs at or above average does continue.

Ottawa daytime highs

Tonight's low is 6 C, without any rain expected.

The sun and heat will return Wednesday, with a high of 24 C, but more wet weather could come again Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There's a slim chance of afternoon showers tomorrow in the Pembroke area.

Yesterday's 11.1 millimetres of rain recorded at the Ottawa International Airport was just the second time since the August long weekend it's seen double-digit rainfall.

The summer saw only five such days.