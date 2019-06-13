Tuesday will be cooler with rain a possibility
The warmth and humidity of our recent summer season has passed, and a cooler, breezy first full day of fall has arrived.
Fall is officially here and today so are its temperatures
Look for mostly cloudy skies and a stray passing shower today.
You can also expect a more seasonal high near 18.
The sun will return Wednesday, but more wet weather is due again Thursday.
