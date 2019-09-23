Welcome to fall! Now go grab an umbrella

Today's the first day of fall — and if you want to keep that pumpkin spice latte safe, you're going to need an umbrella.

Environment Canada is forecasting showers throughout the day in Ottawa-Gatineau, with a risk of a thunderstorm from late afternoon until after sundown.

Today's high is a still-summery 23 C, with the humidity making it feel more like 26. It's basically reached that high at 5 a.m.

It'll be cloudy tonight, with more showers possible. The low will dip down to around 12 C.

Tomorrow could also be a rainy one and also colder than today, with the daytime high only hitting the mid-teens.

The sun will also be setting before 7 p.m. as of tomorrow night for several months.

Wednesday's forecast calls for sun and a high of 22 C, but with rain over more northerly parts of the region such as Pembroke and Maniwaki.