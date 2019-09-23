Welcome to fall! Now go grab an umbrella
The first day of autumn will be rainy but warm
Today's the first day of fall — and if you want to keep that pumpkin spice latte safe, you're going to need an umbrella.
Environment Canada is forecasting showers throughout the day in Ottawa-Gatineau, with a risk of a thunderstorm from late afternoon until after sundown.
Today's high is a still-summery 23 C, with the humidity making it feel more like 26. It's basically reached that high at 5 a.m.
It'll be cloudy tonight, with more showers possible. The low will dip down to around 12 C.
Tomorrow could also be a rainy one and also colder than today, with the daytime high only hitting the mid-teens.
The sun will also be setting before 7 p.m. as of tomorrow night for several months.
Wednesday's forecast calls for sun and a high of 22 C, but with rain over more northerly parts of the region such as Pembroke and Maniwaki.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.