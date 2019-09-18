Summer's end this weekend will be mixed

Most of the weekend will be great.

But, like all things, the great run of weather is coming to an end.

Starting with the good news, Saturday will continue the streak of bright, sunny and warm. Expect clear skies, especially in the morning, and a high of 26 C.

On Sunday we will wake up to good weather, but as the day goes on you can expect cloudy skies to creep in and then eventually rain.

That rain will linger into Monday morning, which is also the first official day of fall.