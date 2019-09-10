End of a very nice stretch of weather now in sight

Today will be warm and sunny again.

We're ending the week on a high note as temperatures will climb to 25 C today, but with a dash of humidity in the air it will feel more like 29.

Expect mostly clear skies all day, with a hint of cloud moving in late in the day.

Tonight's low is 10 C.

Saturday is pretty similar to today, perhaps a few degrees warmer — great news for people who have slogged through some wet, chilly Oktoberfests in Vankleek Hill in the past.

Rare rain

Things will change Sunday, when the Canada Army Run thunders through downtown Ottawa-Gatineau.

Expect some rain to end the weekend with a high of 25 C.

The showers could linger into Monday morning and the official start of autumn.

It's been dry in the region so far this month, with 34.3 millimetres of rain falling at the Ottawa airport.

That's about how much fell there in a single day during the devastating thunderstorms and tornadoes one year ago.