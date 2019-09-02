Expect a rainy start to Labour Day

It's looking like it'll be a wet start to the Labour Day holiday.

Environment Canada is calling for a few showers this morning in Ottawa, with more significant rainfall amounts along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario in communities such as Kingston, Prince Edward County, Brockville and Morrisburg.

Between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain could fall in those areas by this morning, with a possibility of thunderstorms.

The rain should cease before noon, but it could return this evening.

The high sits at 23 C, but it'll feel more like the high 20s with the humidity.

Tonight should be partly cloudy with that possibility of more showers.

The overnight low is only 9 C.

As for back-to-work Tuesday, expect sunshine mixed with a few clouds and a high of around 22 C.

It could rain again Tuesday night and, over the weekend, just might fail to hit a high of at least 20 C for the first time since June 20 — the last day of spring.