Friday ends the week on a high note

Friday will be warm and sunny again.

We're ending the week on a high note as temperatures will climb to 25 C today, but with a dash of humidity in the air it will feel more like 29.

Expect mostly clear skies all day, with a hint of cloud moving in late in the day.

Saturday promises to keep the good weather coming, but on Sunday things will change.

To end the weekend, expect some rain, which will linger into Monday morning.