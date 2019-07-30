Thursday warms up a bit more
The great September weather we have been having gets even better Thursday.
After a week of sunny skies and warm temperatures, today we get sunny skies and even warmer temperatures.
Expect a high of about 26 C, which is up a few degrees from where we have been.
The hits keep coming on Friday and Saturday, but all good things must come to an end.
On Sunday it will start nice, but a late-day shower into Monday morning is a real possibility.
