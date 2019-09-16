Wednesday another great late summer day

We may have to delve deep into the thesaurus to describe the great weather this week across the region.

Wednesday is a carbon copy of Tuesday, with sunny skies and a high near 22 C.

The overnight low is 6 C, much more brisk than the nights will get the next few days..

There could be a wisp of fog and a sprinkle of rain first thing this morning, but expect that to disappear quickly.

The rest of the week will be much of the same, but just a bit better each day.

Expect to hit 27 C by Saturday under the same sunny skies.

It will still be balmy on Sunday, but expect the skies to cloud over ahead of a potentially rainy Sunday night and Monday to begin autumn.