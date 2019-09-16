Wednesday another great late summer day
Wednesday is a near carbon copy of Tuesday with sunny skies and a high near 22 C, according to Environment Canada.
If you liked yesterday, you should like today
We may have to delve deep into the thesaurus to describe the great weather this week across the region.
Wednesday is a carbon copy of Tuesday, with sunny skies and a high near 22 C.
The overnight low is 6 C, much more brisk than the nights will get the next few days..
There could be a wisp of fog and a sprinkle of rain first thing this morning, but expect that to disappear quickly.
The rest of the week will be much of the same, but just a bit better each day.
Expect to hit 27 C by Saturday under the same sunny skies.
It will still be balmy on Sunday, but expect the skies to cloud over ahead of a potentially rainy Sunday night and Monday to begin autumn.
