Tuesday keeps the good weather rolling

It's the start of a remarkably long stretch of bright, dry and pleasant September weather.

We can expect coolish nights and delightful afternoons for a couple of more days, before temperatures begin to climb.

Today's high should be around 22 C, with a low dipping overnight down to 7 C.

The temperatures are forecast to gently rise this week, hitting 26 C by Friday.

Even the humidity will inch upwards by Friday as summer bids us adieu.