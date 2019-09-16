Skip to Main Content
Tuesday keeps the good weather rolling
Ottawa·Weather

Tuesday keeps the good weather rolling

It's the start of a remarkably long stretch of bright, dry and pleasant September weather.

Sunshine and warm temperatures

CBC News ·
All week long we can expect great days to get outside, so make sure you enjoy this last week of summer. (Ian Black/CBC)

It's the start of a remarkably long stretch of bright, dry and pleasant September weather.

We can expect coolish nights and delightful afternoons for a couple of more days, before temperatures begin to climb.

Today's high should be around 22 C, with a low dipping overnight down to 7 C. 

The temperatures are forecast to gently rise this week, hitting 26 C by Friday. 

Even the humidity will inch upwards by Friday as summer bids us adieu.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.