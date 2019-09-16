Tuesday keeps the good weather rolling
It's the start of a remarkably long stretch of bright, dry and pleasant September weather.
Sunshine and warm temperatures
We can expect coolish nights and delightful afternoons for a couple of more days, before temperatures begin to climb.
Today's high should be around 22 C, with a low dipping overnight down to 7 C.
The temperatures are forecast to gently rise this week, hitting 26 C by Friday.
Even the humidity will inch upwards by Friday as summer bids us adieu.
