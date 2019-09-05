Let's just rename Ottawa the 'Sunshine City'
By the end of this week, we may all have forgotten what clouds are
Do you like the thought of cloudless skies stretching for miles? The glow of a late summer sunset gently kissing a Gatineau Park lake?
Then this is the weather forecast for you, my sunglasses-sporting friend.
Environment Canada is calling for the skies to clear today, with a daytime high in the low 20s — just a bit above normal for this time of year .
The average temperature, by the way, is no longer in the 20s as of Saturday. It'll be May before we get back there.
We should have clear skies tonight, with a low in the single digits, and clear skies as far as Ottawa's seven day forecast can see.
Unlike sunny summer forecasts, the UV index should only be moderate.
There are slight differences in the Kingston and Pembroke areas: it could be cloudy there on Sunday and there, the UV index is still at 6 or high today and tomorrow.
Get outside and enjoy! It's the last full week of summer, with autumn coming early next Monday morning.
