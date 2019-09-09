Rain early Saturday, but after that a pleasant weekend

Expect a mostly pleasant weekend, but there might be some rain to get out of the way first.

The rain is expected to fall overnight into Saturday morning, but should taper off by mid morning.

After that, the skies should clear and we can expect a high of 22 C, according to Environment Canada.

Sunday will be much of the same, but without the rain to start us off.

You can expect a mix of sun and cloud all day with a high near 20 C.

Heading into next week the forecast looks good, but there is a chance of rain to start Monday.