Warm day, wet overnight in store

After a chilly and in some more northerly cases, frosty start to the day, sunny skies will warm us into the low 20s.

Expect a south easterly breeze that could gust over 20 km/h as well.

By late in the day, the skies will begin to cloud over, setting us up for some overnight showers.

There's a decent chance of rain after supper, but for those attending CityFolk, a better chance it will hold off until tonight's shows are done.

There's a chance thunderstorms show up in the Kingston, Belleville and Pembroke areas this evening and overnight.

A nice overnight low of 15 C should be pleasant for anyone spending time outside tonight, as it's near 20 C until midnight.

With any luck, most of the rain will be out of the way by Saturday afternoon and the launch of the LRT, with a high of 22 and a bit of humidity.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers Saturday and Sunday nights, with a sunny Sunday in between.