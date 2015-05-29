Warm, sunny Thursday in store as summer prepares its end

The humidity is gone and temperatures have returned to near normal.

The high should climb to a seasonal 21 C Thursday afternoon, as skies clear out. It won't be nearly as windy either, with winds out of the northeast reaching 15-20 km/h.

More sun is expected Friday and after a chilly low of 6 C we should see temperatures reaching the low 20's.

Elsewhere, the day will start out rainy in the Kingston are but showers will end late in the morning and the skies will clear. The high will be 20 C.

Clear skies are expected for most of the day in Maniwaki.