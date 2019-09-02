Cool start to Friday but it should warm up
After a chilly, in some cases frosty, start to the day, sunny skies will warm us into the low 20's today.
There is a risk of frost in outlying areas
Expect a south easterly breeze that could gust over 20 km/h as well.
By late in the day, the skies will begin to cloud over, setting us up for some showers early Saturday.
With any luck, most of that will be out of the way in the first half of the day, and the rest of the weekend looks good.
