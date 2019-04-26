Wednesday's forecast brings some rain

There is a good chance you will wake up to showers this morning.

We could even see a thunderstorm in the morning, but that should pass quickly.

Moving into the afternoon, expect some lingering showers, but it should eventually clear out and the sun will shine through.

The high could reach 26 C according to Environment Canada and will also be a little humid.

Thursday should be much nicer, with sunny skies and forecast high in the low 20's.