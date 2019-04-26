Wednesday's forecast brings some rain
Expect a muggy and wet day today, but things clear up on Thursday
Thunderstorm could roll through the region this morning
There is a good chance you will wake up to showers this morning.
We could even see a thunderstorm in the morning, but that should pass quickly.
Moving into the afternoon, expect some lingering showers, but it should eventually clear out and the sun will shine through.
The high could reach 26 C according to Environment Canada and will also be a little humid.
Thursday should be much nicer, with sunny skies and forecast high in the low 20's.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.