This forecast laughs in the face of seasonal norms
Today's low is several degrees below normal, tomorrow's high is way above it
Another unseasonably chilly start to the day in and around Ottawa.
Waking up on Tuesday, the weather will be around 5 C.
Skies will cloud over late in the morning with showers likely starting late in the afternoon — an hour or two earlier in the Kingston area.
While today's low is several degrees below normal, tomorrow's high is way above it.
Tonight's low in Ottawa is 18 C — 14 degrees higher than Monday night's low — then Wednesday's high is 26 C, feeling like 32 with the humidity.
As often happens, there's a chance of overnight and early morning thunderstorms with this humid air.
In Maniwaki, the overnight low tonight of 15 C is higher than the daytime high of 13 C. That area is not expected to get as much humidity or be as warm tomorrow.
Wednesday night has a slight chance of showers, but returns to more of a normal temperature pattern for mid-September.
Looking a bit further ahead, it's forecasted to rain on CityFolk in the Glebe on Friday and potentially during the day Saturday, though much may change between now and then.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.