This forecast laughs in the face of seasonal norms

Another unseasonably chilly start to the day in and around Ottawa.

Waking up on Tuesday, the weather will be around 5 C.

Skies will cloud over late in the morning with showers likely starting late in the afternoon — an hour or two earlier in the Kingston area.

While today's low is several degrees below normal, tomorrow's high is way above it.

Tonight's low in Ottawa is 18 C — 14 degrees higher than Monday night's low — then Wednesday's high is 26 C, feeling like 32 with the humidity.

As often happens, there's a chance of overnight and early morning thunderstorms with this humid air.

In Maniwaki, the overnight low tonight of 15 C is higher than the daytime high of 13 C. That area is not expected to get as much humidity or be as warm tomorrow.

Wednesday night has a slight chance of showers, but returns to more of a normal temperature pattern for mid-September.

Looking a bit further ahead, it's forecasted to rain on CityFolk in the Glebe on Friday and potentially during the day Saturday, though much may change between now and then.