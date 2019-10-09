Almost sweater weather — expect sun and above average temperatures

It's frost and fog for the start of Wednesday, but don't bust out the parkas just yet as temperatures will rise to an above-average 17 C.

Today's forecasts calls for a mix of sun and cloud.

Tonight the low will drop to 3 C in Ottawa-Gatineau and 0 C in the Pembroke area.

This warm weather will continue tomorrow, then drop a few degrees in Ottawa to what's normal for mid-October with a chance of showers on Saturday.

Maniwaki has one more day of high-teen temperatures Friday that the rest of the region does not.

There's a chance Thanksgiving night will be rainy.

Soak up the warm weather weather while you still can.