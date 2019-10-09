Almost sweater weather — expect sun and above average temperatures
After today, the forecast calls for sun with a chance of rain on the weekend.
The forecast is still warm today and tomorrow
It's frost and fog for the start of Wednesday, but don't bust out the parkas just yet as temperatures will rise to an above-average 17 C.
Today's forecasts calls for a mix of sun and cloud.
Tonight the low will drop to 3 C in Ottawa-Gatineau and 0 C in the Pembroke area.
This warm weather will continue tomorrow, then drop a few degrees in Ottawa to what's normal for mid-October with a chance of showers on Saturday.
Maniwaki has one more day of high-teen temperatures Friday that the rest of the region does not.
There's a chance Thanksgiving night will be rainy.
Soak up the warm weather weather while you still can.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.