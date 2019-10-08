Clouds should be few and far between the rest of the workweek

There should be plenty of sunshine to bathe the fall colours this week.

Clouds are looking few and far between from today until Friday, with daytime highs in the mid-to-high teens.

The overnight low dips to 0 C tonight in Ottawa-Gatineau and areas further north and stays around freezing Wednesday and Thursday in the Pembroke and Maniwaki areas.

Looking waaaaay ahead to Thanksgiving weekend, there's a chance of showers Saturday then two cooler days with a mix of sun and cloud.