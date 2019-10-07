Monday bookended by chance of morning, evening showers

The skies may sprinkle on commuters getting used to widespread OC Transpo changes during peak periods.

There is a chance of showers until mid-morning and more that could start right around the end of the afternoon rush.

Clouds will hold their spot in between.

Tonight looks frosty and foggy with a low of 3 C.

Then the forecast for Ottawa gets oddly consistent.

The forecast for Tuesday is sunny with a high of 17 C and low of 4 C.

The forecast for Wednesday is sunny with a high of 17 C and low of 4 C.

The forecast for Thursday is sunny with a high of 17 C and low of 5 C.

The forecast for Friday is sunny with a high of 17 C and low of 9 C.

Those nights should be a bit cooler in the Pembroke and Maniwaki areas.