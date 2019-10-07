Monday bookended by chance of morning, evening showers
After today, the forecast is oddly consistent for the rest of the week.
The forecast is oddly consistent the rest of the week
The skies may sprinkle on commuters getting used to widespread OC Transpo changes during peak periods.
There is a chance of showers until mid-morning and more that could start right around the end of the afternoon rush.
Clouds will hold their spot in between.
Tonight looks frosty and foggy with a low of 3 C.
Then the forecast for Ottawa gets oddly consistent.
The forecast for Tuesday is sunny with a high of 17 C and low of 4 C.
The forecast for Wednesday is sunny with a high of 17 C and low of 4 C.
The forecast for Thursday is sunny with a high of 17 C and low of 5 C.
The forecast for Friday is sunny with a high of 17 C and low of 9 C.
Those nights should be a bit cooler in the Pembroke and Maniwaki areas.
