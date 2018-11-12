Saturday starts cool, but it will warm up a bit
After a frosty start to the weekend, we can expect the October sunshine to bring temperatures a little closer to normal.
Get outside if you can Saturday, because Sunday looks wet
When you wake up Saturday it will feel distinctly like fall, with a temperature of just 2 C.
Even by the time thousands stream into take in the Panda Game at TD Place, the temperature will have only risen to around 10 C.
The high should get into the low teens midday, but without the winds we saw on Friday it will be much more comfortable.
Take the time to enjoy the outdoors Saturday, since wet weather moves in Sunday.
After lingering showers Monday, the rest of the work week looks bright and pleasant.
