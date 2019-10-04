Subzero temperatures, wind chill back tonight in the capital

Adieu, humidex. Hello again, wind chill.

The region is expected to dip below 0 C tonight, with wind chill showing up again in the forecast.

In Ottawa, that means an overnight low of -2 C with a slight wind chill making it feel like -4 by early Saturday morning.

That could make it the coldest Oct. 5 in Ottawa since 1965, when it was -3.3 C.

Kingston may keep its head above freezing at 0 C tonight with a light wind.

Needless to say, that means frost across the board. Fog is expected in most areas as well.

With a high of 9.9 C yesterday, Ottawa didn't crack double digits for the 1st time since May 2.

It hasn't been below zero there since late April.

Minus temperatures an outlier

Temperatures won't stay that low in the coming nights.

Ottawa's skies are expected to clear around mid-morning today with a high of 10 C, and once the region's pit stop in Chillytown is done, tomorrow should be sunny with a high of 13 C.

Saturday night's low is a more seasonal 6 C in Ottawa — more like 10 C in Kingston, and down to 1 C in Maniwaki.

There's a decent chance of showers Sunday stretching into Monday, with both days expected to be a bit warmer than Saturday.