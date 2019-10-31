Rainstorm takes a step up late in the day, adds strong wind to the mix

It will rain much of the day today, with heavier rain and winds coming later this afternoon into tomorrow morning.

There should be 10 to 20 millimetres of rain coming to Ottawa-Gatineau today, with another 10 to 20 mm falling in more intense spurts as evening turns into night.

That's also when the wind becomes more of a factor, particularly along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

There are wind warnings in effect along the shoreline from Drummondville through our area to Cobourg, calling for southwesterly winds up to 90 km/h inland and 110 km/h along the water overnight.

The Brockville and Cornwall areas have rainfall warnings, with 30 to 60 mm possible there.

There's a risk of a Halloween thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening in Kingston and Cornwall.

The high is 13 C today in Ottawa, dropping to 4 C overnight and hovering around there tomorrow.

It may only peak around 7 C in Pembroke and Maniwaki today.

The Ottawa region as a whole could feel gusts up to 70 or 80 km/h tomorrow morning, with a decent chance of more showers.

(Environment Canada)

Expect wet snow in Maniwaki to bring in November tomorrow morning — there's a chance of flurries every day starting tomorrow for Ottawa.

The rainiest Halloween on record in Ottawa brought 24.4 millimetres in 1942 — it got 95 millimetres Oct. 29 and 30 just two years ago.