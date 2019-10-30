Lengthy, hefty rainstorm to start pelting the region today

A hefty storm is coming this afternoon, bringing heavy rain and strong winds starting tomorrow into Friday.

Environment Canada has special weather statements in place the entire region that more than 50 millimetres of rain could be on the way between this afternoon and Friday afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h are possible starting tomorrow in western Quebec and in the Kingston and Belleville areas; they're expected to peak at 70 km/h in the Ottawa area.

The rain should start mid-afternoon in the Maniwaki area and this evening in Ottawa-Gatineau.

(Environment Canada)

The temperature will also bounce around a bit between now and Thursday night: rising to 11 C today, in Ottawa settling to 7 C tonight then briefly popping back up to 13 C tomorrow before falling back to 7 C that afternoon.

In Pembroke and Maniwaki, it's more like a splat than a bounce: it falls to 4 C overnight and stays around there tomorrow.

A strong possibility of rain hangs over Halloween night, with a low of approaching zero.

One of 2019's rainier months

One thing this means is October could challenge April's 113.6 mm of rain, currently the wettest month of the year in the capital.

92.9 mm has dropped down in Ottawa so far.

Looking further ahead, Friday has a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow and a high of 5 C in Ottawa — just 1 C in Maniwaki.

It should drop below zero that night.

Kingston and Cornwall's outlook calls for rain alone after Friday night.

The weekend and start of next week have similar forecasts.