Cool, misty Thursday ahead
It could be the coldest day in Ottawa in 5 months
The Ottawa area will shake off its frost advisory this morning and stride forth into a damp, chilly Thursday.
It dipped to as low as 2 C overnight at the Ottawa International Airport overnight and will slowly make its way to a daytime high of about 10 C.
That would be the lowest daytime high in Ottawa in exactly five months.
Maniwaki got low to -1 C, Cornwall stooped to 1 C, Kingston and Pembroke only dipped to 5 or 6 C overnight.
Expect drizzle or full-fledged rain to enter the picture late this afternoon and hang around until early Friday morning.
The overnight low in Ottawa is 4 C.
Friday's high will be about the same, but it will eventually get sunny in the afternoon, then warmer on Saturday for the Panda Game and warmer again on Sunday, with a high of 17 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Friday night's low is a frosty 1 C.
