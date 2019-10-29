This week's weather turning point is Halloween

It's decently dry and warmer than usual until November hits.

Once a blanket of Halloween week-appropriate overnight fog drifts away, today should offer a mix of sun and cloud with a nice high of 16 C.

Showers will likely roll in before midnight, but won't last that long into a mostly cloudy Wednesday and its daytime high of 11.

Expect a repeat of those overnight showers. They'll likely start tomorrow afternoon in Pembroke and Maniwaki.

There is a good chance it rains Thursday for Halloween, with another high of 11 C and an overnight low of 2 C, then the temperature dips into flurry territory.

Daytime highs to start November hover around 5 C, overnight lows around the freezing points, meaning there's a chance of snow or rain Friday through Monday in most parts of the region.

Kingston is looking a few degrees warmer this weekend, which should hold off the snow for now.