This week's weather turning point is Halloween
Rain should pick up, temperatures should drop to welcome us to November
It's decently dry and warmer than usual until November hits.
Once a blanket of Halloween week-appropriate overnight fog drifts away, today should offer a mix of sun and cloud with a nice high of 16 C.
Showers will likely roll in before midnight, but won't last that long into a mostly cloudy Wednesday and its daytime high of 11.
Expect a repeat of those overnight showers. They'll likely start tomorrow afternoon in Pembroke and Maniwaki.
There is a good chance it rains Thursday for Halloween, with another high of 11 C and an overnight low of 2 C, then the temperature dips into flurry territory.
Daytime highs to start November hover around 5 C, overnight lows around the freezing points, meaning there's a chance of snow or rain Friday through Monday in most parts of the region.
Kingston is looking a few degrees warmer this weekend, which should hold off the snow for now.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.