Skies clearing after record Sunday rainfall

Don't expect more rain as Ottawa switches from weekend to the workweek, but do expect some as we move from October to November.

Sunday's 29.5 millimetres of rain in Ottawa set a new high-water mark for this autumn and for Oct. 27 in Ottawa's recorded history, slightly topping 1981's previous record.

Kingston got 45 millimetres, smashing its record from the same year.

Except for a chance of morning drizzle in Cornwall and Maniwaki, the rain is all done for the day, with clouds expected to part this afternoon through the night.

The high is 12 C and the low tonight is 4 C.

Wet Halloween ahead

Tomorrow tops out at a mild 15 C, with clouds returning late in the morning.

After that, there's a chance of showers every day the rest of the week.

It's more likely than not it will be a wet, chilly Halloween, then there is a chance of snow Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Ottawa as the calendar flips.

In Kingston, Friday is the only night where there may be flurries, while in Pembroke it may be one of those years where it snows on trick-or-treaters.

There's a strong possibility it snows Wednesday night in Maniwaki.

This coming Sunday is Daylight Time, bumping back sunrise to about 6:40 a.m. and sunset before 5 p.m.