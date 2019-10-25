Slight chance of flurries in tonight's forecast

For the first time in months, the forecast in Ottawa mentions snow.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers or flurries overnight, with a low of 0 C, in the Ottawa, Maniwaki and Cornwall areas.

It last snowed at the Ottawa airport April 27.

Beforehand, expect a mostly cloudy day with a high of 11 C that's about normal for late October.

Nothing's expected to fall from Kingston's skies tonight, while only rain is predicted for Pembroke.

Tomorrow should feature about the same high, with clearing skies and rain moving in at night into Sunday.

It may hold off until the morning if you're around Maniwaki.

The first glimpse of Halloween in the seven-day forecast suggests it could be chilly: the high Thursday is only 6 C based on what we know now.

Maniwaki may get flurries on that final day of the month.