A little bit of rain making its way to town

It could rain for a couple of hours today, or it could rain for several.

Showers are coming from the west, expected to hit Pembroke around sunrise (after 7:30 a.m. there) and Ottawa shortly afterward.

They could end early afternoon, but there's a chance they last until early evening.

Southwest winds could gust up to 40 km/h late in the morning, 50 km/h in Kingston, where there's a slightly smaller chance of rain today.

The high is 13 C and the low is 1 C tonight.

There's a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow, then a 30 per cent chance of showers that night with similar temperatures.

Saturday should start sunny, then rain may move in that night into Sunday.

The wet stuff is expected to hold off until Sunday in the Maniwaki area.

We'll start to get an idea of this year's trick-or-treating weather when Halloween moves into the seven-day forecast range tomorrow.