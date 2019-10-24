A little bit of rain making its way to town
Chance of showers strongest from mid-morning to early afternoon in Ottawa
It could rain for a couple of hours today, or it could rain for several.
Showers are coming from the west, expected to hit Pembroke around sunrise (after 7:30 a.m. there) and Ottawa shortly afterward.
They could end early afternoon, but there's a chance they last until early evening.
Southwest winds could gust up to 40 km/h late in the morning, 50 km/h in Kingston, where there's a slightly smaller chance of rain today.
The high is 13 C and the low is 1 C tonight.
There's a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow, then a 30 per cent chance of showers that night with similar temperatures.
Saturday should start sunny, then rain may move in that night into Sunday.
The wet stuff is expected to hold off until Sunday in the Maniwaki area.
We'll start to get an idea of this year's trick-or-treating weather when Halloween moves into the seven-day forecast range tomorrow.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.