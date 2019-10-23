Showers should skirt Ottawa today, but not tomorrow
Mix of sun and cloud for the capital, but rain could fall around it
It's puddle-drying weather in the capital this late October Wednesday, but not across the board.
Today should bring a mix of sun and cloud and a similar daytime high of 13 C, with winds gusting up to 40 km/h late this morning — 50 km/h in the Kingston area.
Tonight could be gusty too, with a low of 4 C.
Lingering precipitation in the Cornwall area this morning shouldn't last long into the daytime hours.
Meanwhile, the rain could start and end earlier in the Pembroke and Maniwaki areas, popping up this afternoon in the form of showers but likely ending earlier Thursday than areas further east and south.
Yesterday was Ottawa's rainiest day in more than six months, with 21.8 millimetres recorded at the airport.
Maniwaki got 31.6 mm.
Showers are expected to sprinkle the region starting early Thursday morning, wrapping up by nightfall, then Friday and Saturday should be mostly sunny.
Last year's first recorded snowfall in Ottawa came on Oct. 27; there's little indication we'll get any snow in the next week unless there are significant changes.
