Another soaking in store for the capital

Rain is making its return to the region today.

Ottawa-Gatineau could see 25 to 40 millimetres of rain from when it's expected to start falling near noon until it ends overnight.

Last week's rain brought just above 31 mm to Ottawa.

In Kingston and Pembroke, the rain is expected to start and end earlier, and slightly less of it coming down.

Maniwaki could win the Biggest Drench Award for the week, with rain expected to start this morning and last until Wednesday morning — as little as 30 millimetres and as much as 45 mm is possible.

(Environment Canada)

The high today is 15 C and the over night low is 7 C.

There is no longer a chance of showers in Wednesday's outlook everywhere except Maniwaki, a pretty average day with a mix of sun and cloud and high of 11 C.

Thursday could be rainy again, with a chance of showers as we survey the future.