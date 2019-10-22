Another soaking in store for the capital
Ottawa-Gatineau could get 25-40 mm between noon and tomorrow morning
Rain is making its return to the region today.
Ottawa-Gatineau could see 25 to 40 millimetres of rain from when it's expected to start falling near noon until it ends overnight.
Last week's rain brought just above 31 mm to Ottawa.
In Kingston and Pembroke, the rain is expected to start and end earlier, and slightly less of it coming down.
Maniwaki could win the Biggest Drench Award for the week, with rain expected to start this morning and last until Wednesday morning — as little as 30 millimetres and as much as 45 mm is possible.
The high today is 15 C and the over night low is 7 C.
There is no longer a chance of showers in Wednesday's outlook everywhere except Maniwaki, a pretty average day with a mix of sun and cloud and high of 11 C.
Thursday could be rainy again, with a chance of showers as we survey the future.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.