No bad weather in your way on voting day
It's going to be mostly sunny and warmer than normal for this time of year, then there's a good chance it will rain later in the week.
Sunny & warmer than usual, then a chance of showers the rest of the week
You won't have to battle rain, sleet or snow on your stroll or roll to the polls today.
A bit of fog should be gone by the time the ballots start getting filled out at 9:30 a.m.
Expect a mostly sunny day that's warmer than usual for late October: Ottawa's high of 15 C hovers above the Oct. 21 average high of 11 C and it's a similar dynamic across the region.
It's not really getting that chilly tonight either, with a low of 9 C.
Rain could start falling tomorrow afternoon, transitioning to showers on Tuesday night.
In Pembroke, the ground could start getting wet by the time you're awake tomorrow.
There's a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers later in the week, as the temperatures settle back in around normal.
