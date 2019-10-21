No bad weather in your way on voting day

You won't have to battle rain, sleet or snow on your stroll or roll to the polls today.

A bit of fog should be gone by the time the ballots start getting filled out at 9:30 a.m.

Expect a mostly sunny day that's warmer than usual for late October: Ottawa's high of 15 C hovers above the Oct. 21 average high of 11 C and it's a similar dynamic across the region.

It's not really getting that chilly tonight either, with a low of 9 C.

Rain could start falling tomorrow afternoon, transitioning to showers on Tuesday night.

In Pembroke, the ground could start getting wet by the time you're awake tomorrow.

There's a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers later in the week, as the temperatures settle back in around normal.