Frost in the cards in some areas tonight
Rural western Quebec could dip below zero
The summer-like mugginess missed the capital yesterday, with a high near 18 C in Ottawa that didn't get near the forecasted high of 23 C.
Where that dynamic did show up was areas further south such as Kingston, which had its warmest Oct. 1 in 51 years at 26.1 C.
When Ottawa was 13 C at 5 p.m., Kingston felt like 34 with humidity.
Skies should clear today around noon today after a potentially rainy morning, with a low high of 13 C in Ottawa.
Low of -1 C
Tonight comes with a risk of frost in western Quebec, outside of Gatineau — it's expected to drop to -1 C in the Maniwaki area.
Take care to protect some of your plants and get ready for a chilly morning as you head off to work.
That low is 2 C in Pembroke and Cornwall and 3 C in Ottawa-Gatineau, where there aren't frost advisories in place.
It's 6 C in Kingston.
Thursday should be chilly across the board, with a high of 10 C in Ottawa and a chance of showers in the afternoon stretching into Friday morning, when the sun should return.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.