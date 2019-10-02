Frost in the cards in some areas tonight

The summer-like mugginess missed the capital yesterday, with a high near 18 C in Ottawa that didn't get near the forecasted high of 23 C.

Where that dynamic did show up was areas further south such as Kingston, which had its warmest Oct. 1 in 51 years at 26.1 C.

When Ottawa was 13 C at 5 p.m., Kingston felt like 34 with humidity.

Skies should clear today around noon today after a potentially rainy morning, with a low high of 13 C in Ottawa.

Low of -1 C

Tonight comes with a risk of frost in western Quebec, outside of Gatineau — it's expected to drop to -1 C in the Maniwaki area.

Take care to protect some of your plants and get ready for a chilly morning as you head off to work.

That low is 2 C in Pembroke and Cornwall and 3 C in Ottawa-Gatineau, where there aren't frost advisories in place.

It's 6 C in Kingston.

Thursday should be chilly across the board, with a high of 10 C in Ottawa and a chance of showers in the afternoon stretching into Friday morning, when the sun should return.