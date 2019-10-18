You can see clearly now, the rain has gone

Just like some people's preferred hard cider, it's looking like a dry, crisp weekend ahead in most places.

Ottawa should top out at 9 C today under mostly cloudy skies before a low of -2 C overnight with a bit of wind chill and fog on top of that.

Kingston should be a little bit warmer and its wind shouldn't have as much bite.

Pembroke should be a few degrees colder, with those metaphorical teeth a bit sharper — feeling like -6 overnight.

There's a 30 per cent chance of Friday morning showers in Maniwaki, where Saturday is its coldest night of the weekend at -4 C.

The sun should shine through more on Saturday, then be blanketed by clouds again Sunday. That blanket should have some holes in the Maniwaki area.

Neither of those nights is expected to get below freezing in Ottawa.

Election Day should have a mix of sun and cloud and a nice high of 16 C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers that night that could last into Tuesday everywhere except the Maniwaki area, where it should stay dry on voting night.

Rainy recap

Here's how much rain ended up falling Wednesday and Thursday: