Still lots of rain left to fall on some communities

There's a good chance this rainstorm stretches all day in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Between 4 p.m. and midnight, about 16 millimetres of rain fell at the Ottawa airport, with 15 to 25 more millimetres expected Thursday.

Rainfall warnings are in place for the Cornwall and Prescott-Russell areas, which could get 25 to 35 more millimetres of sometimes-heavy rain on top of the 17 mm Cornwall took in yesterday.

Kingston seems to have already received the bulk of its rain, with about 23 millimetres yesterday and showers in the cards today.

Pembroke and Maniwaki got about as much rain as Ottawa yesterday and are expecting less steady rain than areas to the southeast.

(Environment Canada)

Wind gusts up to 60 km/h today may yank off leaves poised to fall and ruin some umbrellas.

Today's high is 10 C, not that much higher than the overnight low of 8 C we just had, then tonight's low is 5 C.

The rain should be done by sunrise tomorrow, which holds in store a mostly cloudy day and high of 9 C.

Friday night dips down to around freezing, then it's a sunny weekend and Election Day on Monday — though there's a chance of showers in Kingston on Oct. 21.