A sunny start to a cloudy, likely soggy workweek

Today is the last day in a while with more than 11 hours of daylight in the capital — but after today, we may not get too many glimpses of the sun for a couple of days.

A mainly sunny Tuesday is in store with a high of 13 C, but clouds emerge starting this evening to block the just-past-full moon.

Tonight's low is an above-average 7 C in Ottawa and 10 C in the Kingston area.

There's a strong chance of showers starting late tomorrow morning that should last most of the day, will probably stretch into Thursday and just might dampen Friday as well.

The Ottawa airport has received just about 10 millimetres of rain just about halfway through this month.

