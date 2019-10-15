A sunny start to a cloudy, likely soggy workweek
After today, we may not get too many glimpses of the sun for a couple of days.
The rest of this week looks rather cloudy
Today is the last day in a while with more than 11 hours of daylight in the capital — but after today, we may not get too many glimpses of the sun for a couple of days.
A mainly sunny Tuesday is in store with a high of 13 C, but clouds emerge starting this evening to block the just-past-full moon.
Tonight's low is an above-average 7 C in Ottawa and 10 C in the Kingston area.
There's a strong chance of showers starting late tomorrow morning that should last most of the day, will probably stretch into Thursday and just might dampen Friday as well.
The Ottawa airport has received just about 10 millimetres of rain just about halfway through this month.
Some other notes
- There was a frost advisory in effect overnight and Environment Canada says it will be the last one of the season — it stops issuing them on Oct. 15.
- Overnight lows this week would probably not lead to a frost advisory anyway, except for Friday's forecast of 1 C in Ottawa, -1 in Pembroke and -4 in Maniwaki.
- Maniwaki still has the lowest recorded temperature of the region this autumn, dipping to -5 C on Oct. 5.
- Coming back to the sun: it's up at 7:18 a.m. and down at 6:19 p.m. today.
- Maniwaki dipped below the 11-hour mark over the weekend.
