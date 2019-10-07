Weekend is a bit of rain, bit of sun
Your long weekend forecast is a mixed decision at best.
Expect cooler temperatures that will feel like fall
On Saturday, you can expect rain to move in late in the morning. A band of wet weather will sweep through the region, but should clear out in the evening. Expect a high on Saturday around 16 C.
That will be a big change from the great week of weather we have had.
Sunday is the real winner of the weekend, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high near 15 C.
There is a decent chance the rain will return on Monday and it will be a little cooler.
